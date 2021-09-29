Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 3.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.53. 428,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,603,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $15,812,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,853.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,893,769 shares of company stock valued at $139,868,655. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

