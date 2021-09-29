Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) vs. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Head to Head Contrast

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Metromile alerts:

This table compares Metromile and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28% Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Metromile and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metromile currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.73%. Palomar has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.96%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Palomar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Palomar $168.46 million 11.91 $6.26 million $0.35 225.89

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palomar beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.