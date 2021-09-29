Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,578 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $93,902,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of WIX opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.19 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.18.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

