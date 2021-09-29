Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.51.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

