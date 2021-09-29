Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 189.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 250,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $137.98 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

