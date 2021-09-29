Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.