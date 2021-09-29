Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 691.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Bristow Group worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

VTOL opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.41. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

