Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,359 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ExlService by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ExlService by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ExlService by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.04 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $807,375 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $126.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

