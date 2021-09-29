Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.08.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of POU stock opened at C$18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.81. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$19.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.