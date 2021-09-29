Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,208,000 after buying an additional 1,242,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after buying an additional 1,059,673 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $22,432,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

