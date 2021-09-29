Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.46. Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,818. The company has a market capitalization of $319.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

