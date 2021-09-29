Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a report released on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $314.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.