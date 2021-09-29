Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 538,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,385.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $288.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.98 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

