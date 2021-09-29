PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 160 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,865 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.26. 88,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,577,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

