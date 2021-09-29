Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

