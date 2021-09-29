Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PBHC remained flat at $$16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.09. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.