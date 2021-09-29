Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Position Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.