Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.31.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $278.96 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $298.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.42 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.17 and a beta of 1.31.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

