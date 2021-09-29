Peet DeFi (old) Trading Up 1,331.9% Over Last Week (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a total market cap of $42,114.56 and $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded up 1,331.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

