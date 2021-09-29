Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 569.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,365,402 shares of company stock valued at $349,454,241 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,728. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

