Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

BND stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

