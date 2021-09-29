Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

