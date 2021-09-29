Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.52. 492,816 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23.

