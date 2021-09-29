Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 542 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 766,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.