Peony Price Reaches $0.23 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $15,994.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 29,550,163 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

