PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 58.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $489.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00141279 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,152,708 coins and its circulating supply is 61,375,242 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

