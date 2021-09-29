Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €201.50 ($237.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA:RI opened at €189.35 ($222.76) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €184.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €177.67.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.