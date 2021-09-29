Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.72. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 104.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.38. 921,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,107. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

