PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PetMed Express by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $556.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

