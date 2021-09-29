PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $50.02

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.02, but opened at $47.99. PetroChina shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 1,379 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 9.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

