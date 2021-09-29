PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd. owned 0.32% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000.

PULS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,060. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

