Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.81. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $598.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.97.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.