Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.81. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $598.57 million and a PE ratio of 15.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHAR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
