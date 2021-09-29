Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $814,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

PSMT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 118,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

