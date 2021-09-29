Pier Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $7,153,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after acquiring an additional 89,247 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.76 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

