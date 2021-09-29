Pier Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

