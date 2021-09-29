Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

PLRX stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $629.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

