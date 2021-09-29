Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 92,497 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,497 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,288,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $17.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $601.31. The stock had a trading volume of 336,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.91. The company has a market capitalization of $266.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

