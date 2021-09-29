Polen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Copart by 43.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 9,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 777.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $141.36. 18,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,803. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,293 shares of company stock valued at $62,856,349. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.