Polen Capital Management LLC Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,956 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,889. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -173.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

