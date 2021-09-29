Polen Capital Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.50. 2,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.27. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

