Polen Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Polen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,531,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,837,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $22.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,701.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,803.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,521.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,436.00 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

