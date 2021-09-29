Polen Capital Management LLC Has $60.23 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,354,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,022 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $60,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 860,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,265,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.