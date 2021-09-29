Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 249,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,997. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.