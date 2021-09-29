PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 62.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.