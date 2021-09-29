Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Eagle Bancorp worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.