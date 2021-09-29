Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 18.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

