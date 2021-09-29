Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,171 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 114,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

