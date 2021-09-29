Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xencor by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

XNCR stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.