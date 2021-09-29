Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

PLNT opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 257.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

