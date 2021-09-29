Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $43.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

